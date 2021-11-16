Obituary: Clifford Edsel Pearce

Clifford Edsel Pearce, beloved husband, father, brother and friend left this world on Saturday, October 30, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in Orange County, California. Cliff joined the U.S. Army in 1981 where he served with great pride as a flight engineer on a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter out of Fort Bragg, NC. He made many lifelong friends during his years of service in the Army.

Cliff had a love for aircraft. After completing his service in the armed forces, he continued his professional pursuit in the airline industry working as a crew chief for Lockheed Arabia and an airplane inspector for Boeing, TWA and America West Airlines.

His happiness was complete when his son, Austin, was added to his family in 2003.

Upon Cliff’s retirement, he pursued his many interests including repairing anything repairable, travel, auto mechanics, and gardening. He was an avid fan of motorcycle sidecar races, hockey matches, and Green Bay Packer’s football.

Following a beautiful courtship, Cliff married Jodi Staff in October 2014 and they began their life together in Riverside, California. In 2020, Cliff purchased a home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, which fulfilled his retirement dreams.

Cliff was a very generous person and would give of his time any resources to anyone in need. He took exceptional care of his family and friends. He had a deep love for his country and was very proud that he had the privilege to be of service.

Cliff is survived by his loving wife Jodi Pearce; son Austin Pearce, sister Karen (Art) McKinney, brother Dwight (Irene) Borses, nieces Shelley Cutts, Bekki Borses Oliveri, Monica Almos Reed, Annie Peterson, Lucy Peterson, nephews Dan Borses, Michael Maas, Isaac Peterson, Micah Peterson, and Seth Peterson.

A memorial service will be held for Cliff at 10am on Thursday, November 18, with internment to follow at the Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89 North Prescott, Arizona 86313.