OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Clifford Edsel Pearce

Clifford Edsel Pearce

Clifford Edsel Pearce

Originally Published: November 16, 2021 8:05 p.m.

Clifford Edsel Pearce, beloved husband, father, brother and friend left this world on Saturday, October 30, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and raised in Orange County, California. Cliff joined the U.S. Army in 1981 where he served with great pride as a flight engineer on a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter out of Fort Bragg, NC. He made many lifelong friends during his years of service in the Army.

Cliff had a love for aircraft. After completing his service in the armed forces, he continued his professional pursuit in the airline industry working as a crew chief for Lockheed Arabia and an airplane inspector for Boeing, TWA and America West Airlines.

His happiness was complete when his son, Austin, was added to his family in 2003.

Upon Cliff’s retirement, he pursued his many interests including repairing anything repairable, travel, auto mechanics, and gardening. He was an avid fan of motorcycle sidecar races, hockey matches, and Green Bay Packer’s football.

Following a beautiful courtship, Cliff married Jodi Staff in October 2014 and they began their life together in Riverside, California. In 2020, Cliff purchased a home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, which fulfilled his retirement dreams.

Cliff was a very generous person and would give of his time any resources to anyone in need. He took exceptional care of his family and friends. He had a deep love for his country and was very proud that he had the privilege to be of service.

Cliff is survived by his loving wife Jodi Pearce; son Austin Pearce, sister Karen (Art) McKinney, brother Dwight (Irene) Borses, nieces Shelley Cutts, Bekki Borses Oliveri, Monica Almos Reed, Annie Peterson, Lucy Peterson, nephews Dan Borses, Michael Maas, Isaac Peterson, Micah Peterson, and Seth Peterson.

A memorial service will be held for Cliff at 10am on Thursday, November 18, with internment to follow at the Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89 North Prescott, Arizona 86313.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries