Pets of the Week: The Triplets (Catty Shack)
Originally Published: November 15, 2021 7:01 p.m.
These boys were found with their mom outside and rescued. They are now in foster care with Catty Shack.
Moonshine: Leader of the pack; personable, sweet, loves petting. Nova: Loves his tummy rubs. Sable: Very handsome with his medium length silky fur.
All three are enjoying their catnip mice and cat trees. For information on these kitties, please text or call Foster Mom Elizabeth at 928-848-9509. Yavapai County residents only please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627, S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.
