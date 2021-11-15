Pet of the Week: Nala (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet “Nala,” a female boxer mix approximately 4 years old. Nala is a very affectionate lovable girl with lots of puppy energy. She needs a forever home with no other animals and room to run.

Nala seems to love every person she meets but would be better in a home with older kids that she won’t knock over.

She is house trained but needs some work on her leash manners. Seems to be a bit anxious being in her kennel and ready to get into her forever home.

If you would like to meet Nala, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.