Arizona reports 2,774 new COVID cases, no deaths; county sees 359 cases, 13 deaths since Friday

Health officials in Arizona are reporting more than 2,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The 2,774 additional cases reported Monday, Nov. 15, by the Arizona Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic total to 1,217,193 cases. The number of known deaths remains at 21,653.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 2,200 statewide as of Sunday. That’s 65 more than on Saturday. Hospitalizations in this surge initially peaked in early September before gradually rising again starting in late October.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard also showed that more than 4.3 million Arizonans — 60.1% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Over 3.8 million state residents are fully vaccinated, which is 53.2% of the population.

The nationwide rates are 68.1% with at least one dose and 58.7% fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Don Herrington, interim director for ADHS, said on Monday: “If you are not vaccinated against COVID-19, get vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated and are eligible for a

booster, get a booster to make sure you have the fullest protection possible.

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, free, and widely available around Arizona.”

He added that where there is substantial or high COVID-19 transmission – such as in Yavapai County, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reports – and as is currently the case in every county in Arizona, ADHS recommends everyone, whether or not they are vaccinated:

1) Mask up in public indoor settings;

2) Continue following other proven mitigation strategies, including physical distancing of at least 6 feet and frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer;

3) Stay home if sick; and,

4) Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or 3 to 5 days after exposure to someone who is positive.

YAVAPAI

Yavapai County reports 359 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths since Friday, Nov. 12. The county has tested 99,186 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 30,461 positive cases and 748 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 73 COVID patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports 20 patients, and the Prescott VA has four COVID-19 patients.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 17.9% positivity rate and 348 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 31.

INFORMATION

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be made through www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs or www.vaccines.gov.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19 and/or the flu.

ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – 844-542-8201 (select Option 8) – helps in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters.

Information provided by ADHS and YCCHS.