Adoption Spotlight: Sam
Originally Published: November 15, 2021 9:45 p.m.
Sam is a fun, imaginative and talkative boy who lights up the room with his smile. He loves making slime, playing Monopoly, doing puzzles and riding bikes. Sam says he feels happiest when he’s listening to Christian music – especially Cory Asbury. Visit the childrensheartgallery.org.
