Yavapai County reports 615 new COVID cases, 20 deaths in past week

Yavapai County reports 615 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The county has tested 98,241 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 30,102 positive cases and 735 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 59 COVID patients, VVMC reports 21 patients and the VA has four COVID-19 patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 17.9% positivity rate and 348 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 31, 2021.

Arizona on Saturday reported nearly 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as virus-related hospitalizations remained near peaks seen during the autumn surge.

The 3,985 additional cases and 51 additional deaths reported by the Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard raised the state's pandemic totals to 1,211,333 cases and 21,651 deaths.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations during the current surge initially peaked in early September before gradually rising again starting in late October.

The dashboard reported that 2,100 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds on Friday, surpassed only by the surge's latest peak of 2,113 on Wednesday and the earlier peak of 2,103 on Sept. 11.

According to John Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, rising from 2,574.4 on Oct. 28 to 3,494.7 on Thursday.

The rolling average of daily deaths dropped during the same period, falling from 57.4 to 36.

The following testing guidelines follow CDC recommendations:

Who should get tested? People with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell should get tested. People who have come into close contact with someone with a known case of COVID-19 should get tested five to seven days after their exposure. Getting tested before this may cause an inaccurate result. People who have been referred to get tested by their school or health care provider should get tested following the guidelines of the referring organization.

Who should NOT get tested? People who have tested positive once should not get tested again within three months unless they develop new symptoms. People can test positive for varying lengths of time after having COVID-19 and do not need a negative test result to return to work or school. People who were not exposed to someone with a known case of COVID-19 should not get tested. People who were exposed to a close contact of a known case of COVID-19 should not get tested unless the person they were exposed to tests positive.

Testing is a valuable resource. The goal of Yavapai County Community Health Services is to protect the health and well-being of the community, and this means prioritizing the testing of people with new COVID-19 symptoms, people at high-risk for COVID-19, and people with known exposures to COVID-19.

For testing locations visit: www.azdhs.gov/covid19/index.php#everyone-get-tested

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be made through www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs or

www.vaccines.gov. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu.

ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – (844) 542-8201 (select Option 8) – helps in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays. Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters. Information on Monoclonal Antibodies in English: ADHS - Everyone - Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) (azdhs.gov), and in Spanish: ADHS - Todos - Anticuerpos Monoclonales (azdhs.gov).