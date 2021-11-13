Obituary: Vera Mae Podczerviensky

Vera Mae Podczerviensky passed away peacefully November 6, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. She was born April 21, 1927 to Orson and Wilma Davis in Palestine, West Virginia.

Vera is survived by her children Lee Podczerviensky, Sue (John, Cowboy Artist) Coleman, Sandy Sheldon, Cindy (Richard) Sachs, Capt. Tim (Delia) Podczerviensky, Jeff Podczerviensky, and Lisa (Larry) Smith. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Vera was very proud of and devoted to her beloved family and wonderful friends. She was a terrific homemaker, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Vera was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sharon Stock; her devoted husband, Walter, WWII Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient and beloved Mother, Wilma Arbanas.

A Visitation will be held for Vera at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, with a graveside service being held at Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, AZ at 1:30 pm.

In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Vera’s name to: Hospice Compassus at 3033 N. Windsong Dr. Suite 205, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314; or Dementia Society of America - PO Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 1-800-DEMENTIA (1-800-336-3684).