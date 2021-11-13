Obituary: Randall Coleman Talbott

Randall Coleman Talbott, 71, of Chino Valley passed away October 12, 2021 after a brief illness.

Randy is survived by his sister, Freda Saunders, and brother Kenneth Talbott, both of Gretna, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and three sisters.

Randy was a long time resident of Yavapai County, a Marine, and a veteran of the Viet Nam conflict. Randy was a member of the American Legion Post 232.

He is mourned by his family, friends, and the many Marine Corps organizations which he actively supported.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials in the name of Randall C. Talbott consider The Marine Corps Association & Foundation, 715 Broadway St. Quantico, VA 22134, or a charity of their choice.

Information provided by Chino Valley Funeral Home.