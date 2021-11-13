Obituary Notice: Vincent J. Infantiolino
Originally Published: November 13, 2021 6:52 p.m.
Vincent J. Infantiolino, age 68, born December 27, 1952 in Jamaica, New York, passed away November 10, 2021 in Chino Valley, Arizona. Chino Valley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 10, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 8, 2021
- Police investigating man's death at North Rush Street apartment complex after report of shots fired
- Unlawful flight from Prescott police ends with SWAT teams arresting barricaded man on Idylwild Road
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 5, 2021
- UPDATE: Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Prescott Valley home after barricading himself for about hour Friday
- UPDATE: Prescott police charge man with murder in Nov. 6 shooting at North Rush Street apartment complex
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 16,2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: