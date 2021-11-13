Obituary Notice: Justin Cameron Dunivin
Originally Published: November 13, 2021 6:51 p.m.
Justin Cameron Dunivin, age 51, born August 28, 1970 in Prescott, Arizona, passed away October 20, 2021 in Camp Verde, Arizona. Sunrise Funeral Home Prescott Valley entrusted with the arrangements.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 10, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 8, 2021
- Police investigating man's death at North Rush Street apartment complex after report of shots fired
- Unlawful flight from Prescott police ends with SWAT teams arresting barricaded man on Idylwild Road
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 5, 2021
- UPDATE: Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Prescott Valley home after barricading himself for about hour Friday
- UPDATE: Prescott police charge man with murder in Nov. 6 shooting at North Rush Street apartment complex
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 16,2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: