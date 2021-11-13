Obituary: Mark James Kingston

Mark James Kingston, age 85, passed peacefully in his home in Prescott on the morning of November 4, 2021, after suffering the last two years with various illnesses. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 10, 1936, to Edward and Marie (Howard) Kingston. Two days after graduating from Venice High School, he joined the U.S. Navy proudly serving during the Korean War. Mark lived in many places and had many jobs, the longest being in law enforcement and truck driving.

Mark was a good man, funny and kind-hearted. He loved people and talked to everyone who crossed his path. He especially loved talking about Jesus. Mark liked to sing, laugh, joke and tease and had a knack for comforting others. He cared. Mark retired to Arizona 20 years ago but loved working as the Citibus driver and as door greeters for both Walmart and Thumb Butte Medical Center. Part of his heart remained in Mexico where he lived for 8 years and is still loved by his “Mexican family”. With Mark, there was never a dull moment. He is missed.

Mark is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Mary; and his two sons, Gary and Michael; grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Erin.

Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott. Interment will be in the Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery in Prescott.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.