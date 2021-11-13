OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Mark James Kingston

Mark James Kingston

Mark James Kingston

Originally Published: November 13, 2021 6:59 p.m.

Mark James Kingston, age 85, passed peacefully in his home in Prescott on the morning of November 4, 2021, after suffering the last two years with various illnesses. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 10, 1936, to Edward and Marie (Howard) Kingston. Two days after graduating from Venice High School, he joined the U.S. Navy proudly serving during the Korean War. Mark lived in many places and had many jobs, the longest being in law enforcement and truck driving.

Mark was a good man, funny and kind-hearted. He loved people and talked to everyone who crossed his path. He especially loved talking about Jesus. Mark liked to sing, laugh, joke and tease and had a knack for comforting others. He cared. Mark retired to Arizona 20 years ago but loved working as the Citibus driver and as door greeters for both Walmart and Thumb Butte Medical Center. Part of his heart remained in Mexico where he lived for 8 years and is still loved by his “Mexican family”. With Mark, there was never a dull moment. He is missed.

Mark is survived by his devoted wife of 26 years, Mary; and his two sons, Gary and Michael; grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Erin.

Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021, at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott. Interment will be in the Arizona Pioneers Home Cemetery in Prescott.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries