Obituary: Joe Urias

Joe Urias, 91, died September 30, 2021 in Shakopee, Minnesota. He passed peacefully with his family by his side. He leaves behind 4 children, a son, Carlos, daughters Brenda, Pam, and Robyn. Also four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Joe was born in Prescott on January 2, 1930. He lived a long full life. He graduated from Prescott High, served 3 years in the US navy, worked here in Prescott all his adult life. He enjoyed playing sports: football for Prescott Badgers, city leagues in softball and basketball, and enjoyed golfing whenever he could play.

He loved and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Information provided by family.