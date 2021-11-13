OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 13
Obituary: Anthony J. Palma (Tony)

Anthony J. Palma (Tony)

Anthony J. Palma (Tony)

Originally Published: November 13, 2021 7:11 p.m.

Anthony J. Palma (Tony), 86, passed away November 3, 2021 in his home in Arizona, surrounded by his family. Anthony was born in 1935 in Staten Island, New York. Parents Carlo and Josephine Palma. It was on Staten Island where he met his wife Gayle. They recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary.

Tony was a shapeshifter over the years, reinventing himself through his skills and interests.

In 1988, after 25 years, he retired from the New York City Fire Department. Anthony was also part of a special “Tactical Unit” that was involved in the most challenging fires in the Bronx and surrounding boroughs. While a member of FDNY he moved his family to Washingtonville, New York. There he pursued his love of carpentry and became a Master Craftsman. It was there that he established for his family a small homesteading farm in an idyllic country lifestyle that he so enjoyed. Later he moved from his “mini-farm” to a beautiful house he built in Campbell Hall, NY.

After his retirement from FDNY, Tony joined his brothers in their search on the September 11th attack on the World Trade Centers.

Over the years Tony gradually expanded his passion for Native American culture to include sweat lodges, peace pipe ceremonies, vision quests, etc. this aligned his lifestyle to represent his true nature. Tony loved the outdoors, camping alone, and sometimes in the company of Native American tribes where he was given his native name “Coyote Wind Warrior”.

In February 2002, Tony and Gayle moved to Prescott, AZ. There he found a community of kindred spirits who helped keep alive the history of the Pioneer days. Tony’s great passions included becoming a Mountain Man member and traveling to various “Rendezvous” with black powder events. He met with the Prescott Buscaderos and joined in their events - parades, etc. He participated in School Field Trip reenactments at the Pioneer Living History Museum in Arizona. Always creative, Tony crafted his own historically accurate clothing and black powder shooting while keeping true to his Native American connections. It was a special time in his life which he treasured, and Prescott was a true home to him physically and spiritually.

In addition to his wife Gayle, he is survived by his children Lisa Palma, Jillian Aronowitz (Edward), John Palma (Virginia), and three grandchildren (Jessica Vogt, Adam Palma, and Shaina Campbell) and two great-grandchildren (Conor Campbell and Charlotte Vogt). He is also survived by his sister Camille Marrotto and his niece Samantha Frank and numerous other cousins and relatives. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tony’s name to the Pioneer Living History Museum in Phoenix, AZ at https://pioneeraz.org/

Information provided by Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary of Phoenix, Arizona.

