Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 12
UPDATE: Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Prescott Valley home after barricading himself for about hour Friday

Prescott Valley Police have shut down the area of the 6400 block of Sunset Lane and Date Creek Drive, where a man is in a home with a weapon. (Jim Wright/Courier)

Prescott Valley Police have shut down the area of the 6400 block of Sunset Lane and Date Creek Drive, where a man is in a home with a weapon. (Jim Wright/Courier)

Originally Published: November 12, 2021 11:24 a.m.

Updated as of Friday, November 12, 2021 2:55 PM

The lone suspect in a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Prescott Valley late Friday morning, Nov. 12, was arrested a short time later by police at his west Prescott Valley home on Sunset Lane after a nearly hour-long standoff.

Prescott Valley Police Lt. Jason Kaufman said that at about 10:10 a.m. Friday, the man allegedly robbed the PV Wells Fargo bank at 7520 E. Highway 69 and took an unspecified amount of money.

Kaufman said the man fled the bank but that officers soon learned, based on evidence found at the bank, that he lived on Sunset Lane.

When officers arrived at the suspect’s home, the man told them that he would not be leaving the house.

Prescott Valley Police’s SWAT team and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, where they needed 45 minutes to an hour to remove the suspect from the home and arrest him, Kaufman said. No one was hurt in the standoff.

Kaufman added that officers requested a search warrant on the Sunset Lane home in efforts to find the money that the suspect had stolen from the bank.

For more information on this story as it progresses, read dCourier.com.

Original post:

Prescott Valley Police on Friday, Nov. 12, reported police activity near the 6400 block of Sunset Lane and Date Creek Drive, where a man is in a home with a weapon.

Police, in the alert message, have asked the public to "please avoid the area."

At 11:15 a.m. the PVPD SWAT team was arriving at the scene.

The man in his 30s allegedly committed a bank robbery, according to police.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for details as they are available.

