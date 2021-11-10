Adoption Spotlight: Leanna
Originally Published: November 10, 2021 7:15 p.m.
Leanna is very much a “girly-girl”! She loves to get her hair done and put on a little make-up. She has many friends, together they make slime, color and dance. Leanna enjoys the outdoors, playing sports or catching bugs. She also enjoys school and loves learning. Math is her favorite subject. She has dreams of becoming a gymnast, ballerina or veterinarian. Visit childrensheartgallery.org.
