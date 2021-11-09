Obituary Notice: Jean George
Originally Published: November 9, 2021 8:21 p.m.
Jean George, born December 6, 1954, passed away October 1, 2021 in Chino Valley, Arizona.
Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home of Prescott is handling final arrangements.
