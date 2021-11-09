OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 10
Arizona reports 3,118 new COVID-19 cases, 77 more deaths

Staff and AP reports
Originally Published: November 9, 2021 7:36 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is once again reporting more than 3,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health Services coronavirus data dashboard released the latest daily figures Tuesday, showing 3,118 new cases and another 77 deaths.

Over 3,000 new cases were reported for four straight days but then dipped to over 2,000 Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has now seen 1,195,483 cases and 21,486 deaths.

The dashboard also tallied 1,997 patients hospitalized as of Monday for COVID-19 related issues.

Yavapai County reported 124 new cases Tuesday and nine deaths, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 29,498 and 722 deaths.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 16.6% positivity rate and 267 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 24, 2021, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be made through www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs or www.vaccines.gov. Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. A list of testing sites can be found at https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – (844) 542-8201 (select Option 8) – helps in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays. Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters. Info on Monoclonal Antibodies in English: ADHS- Everyone - Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) (azdhs.gov), and in Spanish: ADHS-Todos-Anticuerpos Monoclonales (azdhs.gov).

