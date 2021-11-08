Yavapai Campground closing for the winter

Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground, which is in the Granite Basin Recreation Area on the Bradshaw Ranger District, on Nov. 15, 2021. Due to lack of forest staff and campground hosts, the campground will be closed for the winter and reopen April 1, 2022.

Forest visitors are reminded that Alto Pit and White Spar campgrounds will remain open through the winter. For those visitors who do not need amenities such as restrooms or water, dispersed camping is also available.

Officials on the Prescott National Forest have also installed a gate at the junction of Forest Road 74 and Forest Trail 384 south of Lower Wolf Creek Campground for the winter. The gate will block motorized vehicle access on Forest Road 74 between Trail 384 and Lower Wolf Creek Campground which is also closed for the winter. Recreationists can drive the loop between Senator Highway and County Road 101 on Forest Roads 79, 79B, and southern portions of Forest Road 74.



The gate will be closed yearly from Nov. 1 through May 1.

Forest officials urge all visitors to use caution while driving on forest roads during the winter months. Many forest roads become iced over during winter weather, creating additional hazards, as they remain shaded during much of the day.

Visit the Prescott NF Recreation and Camping page for more information or contact the Bradshaw & Chino Valley Ranger Districts at 928-443-8000.

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.