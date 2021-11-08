OFFERS
Prescott City Council Subcommittee on Appointments searching for new members for boards and commissions

The Prescott City Council listens to a mid-year budget report from Prescott Budget and Finance Director Mark Woodfill. The update occurred during a Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 study session. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Originally Published: November 8, 2021 9:32 p.m.

The City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on a number of boards, committees and commissions.

Boards, commissions and committees provide opportunities for citizens to take an active role in their local government. Members are appointed by the City Council upon recommendation from the Council Subcommittee on Appointments following review of applications. Applications are due to the city by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The following is a list of vacancies:

Acker Trust Board, term is March 2022 to March 2024; five vacancies, do not have to be Prescott resident;

Art in Public Places Committee, Term is February 2022 to March 2024, five vacancies, do not have to be Prescott resident;

Board of Adjustment, term is March 2022 to March 2025, three vacancies, must be Prescott resident;

CDBG Citizens Advisory Committee, term is March 2022 to March 2024, seven vacancies, do not need to be Prescott resident;

Fire Board of Appeals, term is March 2022 to March 2024, three vacancies, must be Prescott resident;

Industrial Development Authority, term is March 2022 to March 2024, two vacancies, must be Prescott resident;

Library Advisory Board, term is March 2022 to March 2024, seven vacancies, do not have to be Prescott resident;

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, term is March 2022 to March 2024, five vacancies, do not have to be Prescott resident;

Planning & Zoning Commission, term is March 2022 to March 2026, four vacancies, must be Prescott resident;

Prescott Preservation Commission, March 2022 to March 2025, three vacancies, must be Prescott resident;

Public Safety Personnel Retirement System – Police, term is March 2022 to March 2026 one vacancy, must be Prescott resident;

Public Safety Personnel Retirement System – Fire, term is March 2022 to March 2026, one vacancy, must be Prescott resident;

Tourism Advisory Committee, term is March 2022 to March 2025, five vacancies, do not have to be Prescott resident.

Applications are due to the city by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

For more information on the groups, visit the city’s website at City of Prescott Boards & Commissions Vacancies or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 928-777-1272.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

