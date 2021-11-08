Firewise Tip of the Week: Don't be a hot mess!
Originally Published: November 8, 2021 9:29 p.m.
Never store anything flammable under your deck or porch. Clean underneath, remove dead vegetation and debris, and between deck board joints. If embers land there, it could be a hot mess before you even know they are there.
For more information, visit yavapaifirewise.org or call 928-277-8032.
