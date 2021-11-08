Arizona reports 2,657 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

Health officials in Arizona are reporting over 2,657 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The latest figures Monday come after four straight days of the state Department of Health Services dashboard tallying more than 3,000 new cases.

The latest numbers increased Arizona’s pandemic total to 1,192,365 cases and leave the number of known deaths at 21,409.

As of Sunday, 1,943 COVID-19 patients occuyping hospital beds — the most since 1,933 patients on Sept. 20.

Yavapai County reported 283 new cases and seven deaths over this past weekend. Virus-related hospitalizations during this fall’s surge peaked at 2,103 on Sept. 11. Hospitalizations then dropped to a low of 1,663 on Oct. 15 before starting to gradually rise again.

COVID-related emergency room visits on Friday totaled 1,623, the most since Sept. 29.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks increasing from 2,243.1 on Oct. 21 to 2,809.7 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona dropped during the same period, decreasing from 47 to 36.

Yavapai County reports 283 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths since Friday, November 5, 2021. The county has tested 97,221 residents for COVID-19 in the past 6 months, and there have been 29,487 positive cases and 715 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 61 COVID patients, VVMC reports 28 patients, and the VA has 5 COVID-19 patients. The County is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 16.6% positivity rate and 267 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 24, 2021.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be made through www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs or www.vaccines.gov. Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. A list of testing sites can be found at https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – (844) 542-8201 (select Option 8) – helps in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays. Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters.

Information on Monoclonal Antibodies in English: ADHS - Everyone - Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) (azdhs.gov), and in Spanish: ADHS - Todos - Anticuerpos Monoclonales (azdhs.gov).