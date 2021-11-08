Adoption Spotlight: Johnie
Originally Published: November 8, 2021 9:12 p.m.
Johnie’s pastimes are watching educational TV shows such as Animal Kingdom and building things out of Lego. He also enjoys playing outside with his remote-control cars. In school, Johnie’s favorite subject is Science and he also excels in Math. Get to know Johnie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 16,2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 4, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: