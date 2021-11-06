OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Rosemary Shellhorn

Rosemary Shellhorn

Rosemary Shellhorn

Originally Published: November 6, 2021 8:34 p.m.

Rosemary Shellhorn of Prescott, Arizona, passed from this life on October 23, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery in Dewey, Arizona at 11:00 a.m., on November 13, 2021. Rosemary will be buried with her husband, Melvin Shellhorn. Rosemary was born in California to Alan and Lillian Walters in 1933. Rosemary was very close to her beloved grandmother “Gonga”. She received her education at Our Lady of Peace Academy in San Diego and later transferred to Hoover High School in San Diego where she graduated in 1952.

As a young adult, Rosemary lived in San Diego, Fallbrook, Vista, and Warner Springs, California before settling in Aguanga, California. Rosemary was employed by the San Diego Gas and Electric Accounting Dept in San Diego and the Pacific Telephone Company in Vista, California as a service cashier. When Rosemary moved to Fallbrook, California in San Diego County, she was employed by the Fallbrook Public Utility District managing in the billing department.

In Warner Springs and Aguanga, California, Rosemary dedicated her life to her animals and arts & crafts. She raised Arabian horses along with dogs, cats, rabbits, and quarter horses. She learned to make stained glass windows. She made cut glass pieces for family, friends, and clients. She also started her lifelong craft of quilting and made prize winning quilts for her friends and family. Rosemary also painted, collaged, embroidered, candlewicked and cross stitched. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do.

In 1980, Rosemary married Melvin Shellhorn. His family quickly became hers. They settled in Prescott, Arizona. Rosemary joined the League of Prescott of Fine Arts and spent several years working with the League. Rosemary made a large stained-glass piece for the Elks Lodge #330. She also belonged to the Mountain Top Quilters Guild. Rosemary and Mel were married for 25 years and were happy until his death in 2005.

In the fall of 2006, Rosemary met her neighbor John Heintz when he brought her a bag of pears from the tree in his yard. Rosemary and John quickly became life partners. She was blessed by the unexpected union. They were happy together for 12 years. She was by his side when he passed after a long illness in 2017.

Through it all Rosemary was known for her quick wit, joyous humor, and infectious laugh. She was a loving wife, stepmother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Rosemary loved people and never met a stranger. She enjoyed music, singing, quilting and her pets. She loved playing dominoes with her friends. She was an excellent cook, and her family will forever cherish her recipes and quilts.

Rosemary is survived in death by her brother, Alan Walters (m. Phyllis Walters); her nieces, Karen Dean (m. Daniel Dean) and Nancy Walters; her greatnephew, Austin Dean (m. Haley Dean) and greatniece, Katherine Dean; her stepchildren, Sharon Phelps, and Gary Shellhorn (m. Myke Janik); her grandchildren, Denise Eldred (m. Charles Eldred), David Phelps, Eric Shellhorn and Dana Shellhorn and her great grandchildren, Kira Eldred, Jenna Eldred, and Beldon Phelps; her niece, Sandy Brunso and her cousin, Margaret Joyce Gordon. Rosemary is also survived by countless lifelong friends, new and old, who will miss her greatly. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother, Margaret West Pacaud Charlton Vurgason (Gonga); her aunt, Clara Eugenia Charlton Houston Johnson (Auntie) and Sharon’s husband, Gary Lee Phelps.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to United Animal Friends in Prescott, Arizona, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Rosemary’s Potato Salad Ingredients:

2-4 potatoes

1-3 hardboiled eggs, diced

4 strips of bacon

3/4 cup diced white onion

1 cup diced curly parsley

1/2 cup diced sweet gherkins pickles

Morton “Natures Seasoning” Salt & Pepper

1 cup Best Foods mayonnaise

1 cap Marukan Rice Vinegar

Directions: Boil, cool and dice potatoes, season with Natures Seasoning and pepper, add salt to taste. Season eggs directly with salt and pepper and fold into potatoes. Taste and adjust seasonings. Combine diced onion, sweet pickles, and parsley, add this mixture to potatoes and eggs. You may not need all the onion, parsley, pickles if only using two potatoes. Taste as you add and adjust seasonings. Mix 1 cap full of rice vinegar with a cup of mayonnaise and add to the mixture. Fry bacon, drain, let crisp, chop, then add to mixture. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries