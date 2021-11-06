Obituary: Rosemary Shellhorn

Rosemary Shellhorn of Prescott, Arizona, passed from this life on October 23, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery in Dewey, Arizona at 11:00 a.m., on November 13, 2021. Rosemary will be buried with her husband, Melvin Shellhorn. Rosemary was born in California to Alan and Lillian Walters in 1933. Rosemary was very close to her beloved grandmother “Gonga”. She received her education at Our Lady of Peace Academy in San Diego and later transferred to Hoover High School in San Diego where she graduated in 1952.

As a young adult, Rosemary lived in San Diego, Fallbrook, Vista, and Warner Springs, California before settling in Aguanga, California. Rosemary was employed by the San Diego Gas and Electric Accounting Dept in San Diego and the Pacific Telephone Company in Vista, California as a service cashier. When Rosemary moved to Fallbrook, California in San Diego County, she was employed by the Fallbrook Public Utility District managing in the billing department.

In Warner Springs and Aguanga, California, Rosemary dedicated her life to her animals and arts & crafts. She raised Arabian horses along with dogs, cats, rabbits, and quarter horses. She learned to make stained glass windows. She made cut glass pieces for family, friends, and clients. She also started her lifelong craft of quilting and made prize winning quilts for her friends and family. Rosemary also painted, collaged, embroidered, candlewicked and cross stitched. There wasn’t much she couldn’t do.

In 1980, Rosemary married Melvin Shellhorn. His family quickly became hers. They settled in Prescott, Arizona. Rosemary joined the League of Prescott of Fine Arts and spent several years working with the League. Rosemary made a large stained-glass piece for the Elks Lodge #330. She also belonged to the Mountain Top Quilters Guild. Rosemary and Mel were married for 25 years and were happy until his death in 2005.

In the fall of 2006, Rosemary met her neighbor John Heintz when he brought her a bag of pears from the tree in his yard. Rosemary and John quickly became life partners. She was blessed by the unexpected union. They were happy together for 12 years. She was by his side when he passed after a long illness in 2017.

Through it all Rosemary was known for her quick wit, joyous humor, and infectious laugh. She was a loving wife, stepmother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Rosemary loved people and never met a stranger. She enjoyed music, singing, quilting and her pets. She loved playing dominoes with her friends. She was an excellent cook, and her family will forever cherish her recipes and quilts.

Rosemary is survived in death by her brother, Alan Walters (m. Phyllis Walters); her nieces, Karen Dean (m. Daniel Dean) and Nancy Walters; her greatnephew, Austin Dean (m. Haley Dean) and greatniece, Katherine Dean; her stepchildren, Sharon Phelps, and Gary Shellhorn (m. Myke Janik); her grandchildren, Denise Eldred (m. Charles Eldred), David Phelps, Eric Shellhorn and Dana Shellhorn and her great grandchildren, Kira Eldred, Jenna Eldred, and Beldon Phelps; her niece, Sandy Brunso and her cousin, Margaret Joyce Gordon. Rosemary is also survived by countless lifelong friends, new and old, who will miss her greatly. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother, Margaret West Pacaud Charlton Vurgason (Gonga); her aunt, Clara Eugenia Charlton Houston Johnson (Auntie) and Sharon’s husband, Gary Lee Phelps.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to United Animal Friends in Prescott, Arizona, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Rosemary’s Potato Salad Ingredients:

2-4 potatoes

1-3 hardboiled eggs, diced

4 strips of bacon

3/4 cup diced white onion

1 cup diced curly parsley

1/2 cup diced sweet gherkins pickles

Morton “Natures Seasoning” Salt & Pepper

1 cup Best Foods mayonnaise



1 cap Marukan Rice Vinegar

Directions: Boil, cool and dice potatoes, season with Natures Seasoning and pepper, add salt to taste. Season eggs directly with salt and pepper and fold into potatoes. Taste and adjust seasonings. Combine diced onion, sweet pickles, and parsley, add this mixture to potatoes and eggs. You may not need all the onion, parsley, pickles if only using two potatoes. Taste as you add and adjust seasonings. Mix 1 cap full of rice vinegar with a cup of mayonnaise and add to the mixture. Fry bacon, drain, let crisp, chop, then add to mixture. Taste and adjust seasonings.

