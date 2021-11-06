Obituary Notice: William Edward Daupert
Originally Published: November 6, 2021 8:16 p.m.
William Edward Daupert, age 86, of Paulden, Arizona, was born July 23, 1935 in Lebanon, Indiana and passed away on October 28, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements are in the care of Chino Valley Funeral Home.
