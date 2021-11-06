Obituary Notice: Fred John Erwin
Originally Published: November 6, 2021 8:19 p.m.
Fred John Erwin, age 80, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born August 3, 1941 in Los Angeles, California and passed away on November 3, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Chino Valley Funeral Home.
