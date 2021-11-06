Obituary: Miles Anthony Garcia

Miles Anthony Garcia, 20, was born February 9th, 2001 in Prescott, AZ to his parents, Beth and Anthony Garcia and older brother, Silas. He tragically passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on October 29th, 2021 leaving many brokenhearted and deeply impacted by his joy and enthusiasm for life.



As a part of a missionary family, Miles lived in Prescott, Taiwan, the Philippines, Southern Arizona, and then returned to Prescott for his final two years. Each place brought more friends and more adventures for Miles. He loved to spend time outdoors and most recently found great joy in fighting wildfires with his crew from Peeples Valley Fire District. He was outgoing, creative, generous, colorful and compassionate. He loved Jesus and he loved people. Miles is survived by his parents, Beth and Anthony Garcia, and his brother, Silas of Prescott. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Dan Stover and Marla Stover, as well as great grandmother, Donna Endresen also of Prescott; and his paternal grandmother, Lynn Garcia of Bisbee, AZ. He is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He was a friend to all.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you find someone you love and be generous with them…it’s what Miles would have done.



Information was provided by the family.