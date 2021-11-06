Obituary: David W. Schimberg
Originally Published: November 6, 2021 8:28 p.m.
The funeral for David W. Schimberg will be on November 16, 2021 at St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at 10:30 a.m. Luncheon will follow. Please tell his friends. Dave died on September 22, 2021. (https://www.dcourier.com/news/2021/nov/06/obituary-david-w-schimberg/)
Information was provided by the family.
