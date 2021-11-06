OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Police investigating man's death at North Rush Street apartment complex after report of shots fired

Originally Published: November 6, 2021 10:37 a.m.

A man in his 20s died early Saturday morning after the Prescott Police Department responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Rush Street in Prescott at about 3:15 a.m., Saturday Nov. 6. Officers located several subjects and were directed to an apartment where the man was found alive but suffering from a significant injury. Lifesaving measures were attempted on scene by first responders, but the victim died prior to being transported to the hospital.

Several individuals were detained on scene and are being questioned at this time. The Prescott Police Department Investigation’s Section was called out and they are currently conducting an investigation into this incident.

At this time there are no outstanding subjects and there is no threat to the community regarding this investigation.

The next of kin of the deceased victim has not been notified at this time and the name will not be released.

Officers and detectives will be on the scene for the remainder of the day processing the scene.

Information provided by Prescott Police Department.

Watch dcourier.com for updates as police make them available.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries