Police investigating man's death at North Rush Street apartment complex after report of shots fired

A man in his 20s died early Saturday morning after the Prescott Police Department responded to a shots-fired call at an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Rush Street in Prescott at about 3:15 a.m., Saturday Nov. 6. Officers located several subjects and were directed to an apartment where the man was found alive but suffering from a significant injury. Lifesaving measures were attempted on scene by first responders, but the victim died prior to being transported to the hospital.



Several individuals were detained on scene and are being questioned at this time. The Prescott Police Department Investigation’s Section was called out and they are currently conducting an investigation into this incident.

At this time there are no outstanding subjects and there is no threat to the community regarding this investigation.

The next of kin of the deceased victim has not been notified at this time and the name will not be released.

Officers and detectives will be on the scene for the remainder of the day processing the scene.

Information provided by Prescott Police Department.

