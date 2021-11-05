Women injured in rollover accident on Williamson Valley Road

A 91-year-old Prescott woman sustained injuries to her head and back, and was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle rollover accident in the 2000 block of Williamson Valley Road at about 3:15 p.m.

Police said a 65-year-old Prescott woman was driving the vehicle northbound when it left the road near Yakashba Drive, rolled over and came to rest in a shallow ravine behind a retaining wall.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries to her arms and face. She was transported by Lifeline Ambulance to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Impairment was not a factor in the collision.

If there are any witnesses to this crash please call the Prescott Police Department at 928-777-1988.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.