Women injured in rollover accident on Williamson Valley Road

Prescott Police investigate a rollover crash in the 2000 block of Williamson Valley Road near Yakashba Drive Thursday at about 3:15 p.m. (Prescott Police Department/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 5, 2021 4:15 p.m.

A 91-year-old Prescott woman sustained injuries to her head and back, and was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle rollover accident in the 2000 block of Williamson Valley Road at about 3:15 p.m.

Police said a 65-year-old Prescott woman was driving the vehicle northbound when it left the road near Yakashba Drive, rolled over and came to rest in a shallow ravine behind a retaining wall.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries to her arms and face. She was transported by Lifeline Ambulance to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Impairment was not a factor in the collision.

If there are any witnesses to this crash please call the Prescott Police Department at 928-777-1988.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.

