Gameday Preview: Bradshaw Mountain at Prescott — Week 9

Game Day Preview: Bradshaw Mountain at Prescott — Week 9

Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Prescott Badgers

Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m.

Bill Shepard Field, Prescott, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday’s game.

Broadcast: 1490 AM/103.5 FM KYCA (Prescott) and 95.9 KKLD (Bradshaw Mountain).

Coaches: Bradshaw Mountain — Bob Young (2nd season); Prescott — Cody Collett (4th season in second stint; 8th season overall).

Records: Bradshaw Mountain (5-3, 3-1 Grand Canyon Region); Prescott (6-2, 3-0 Grand Canyon).

Last Meeting: Prescott 32, Bradshaw Mountain 10 (Nov. 6, 2020, in Prescott Valley, Arizona).

Last Week: Bradshaw Mountain — Beat Coconino, 14-0; Prescott — Beat Flagstaff, 29-6.

The Setting: A Grand Canyon Region title, a berth into the 4A state playoffs and bragging rights are all on the line when area rivals Bradshaw Mountain and Prescott meet Friday night at Bill Shepard Field. To the victor go the spoils, so to speak. Behind an impressive defense, Bradshaw Mountain is playing its best football of the season, winning four of its last five games after a 1-2 start. Prescott, meanwhile, has compiled a 2-2 record in its last four games after a 4-0 start. The Badgers have won four straight in this rivalry series, their best run in the series’ 29-year history since they won nine in a row from 1998 to 2006. Prescott leads the all-time series, which began in 1993, with a 22-6 record.

Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain — RB Elijah Acuna, Sr.; SS Joel Dean, Jr.; ILB Brock Fringer, Sr..; DL Kaleb Hill, Sr.; DL Michael Kelley, Sr.; WR Tanner Mitchell, Jr.; OLB Aiden Ott, Sr.; RB Gabe Ricketts, So.; QB Grady Rose, Jr.; TE/DL Malachi Stephenson, Jr.

Prescott — TE/DE Ethan Ammerman, Sr.; WR/DB Landen Aurich, Jr.; DL Landen Francis, Jr.; LB/FB Cody Hanna, Jr.; WR/FS Jacob Hilton, Jr.; RB/LB Cody Leopold, Jr..; RB Cian McKelvey, Jr.; QB/DB Alex Vaughan, Jr.; SS/PR/KR/RB Cervando Vega, Sr.; DB Patrick Willoughby, Sr.

Weather Forecast: Low of 46 degrees, mostly clear, 6 mph wind from the south; sunset at 5:32 p.m.

NOTES

• Prescott leads the series, 22-6.

• Prescott wins by an average score of 27-18. (754 total points for Prescott; 501 total points for Bradshaw Mountain)

• 10 of the 28 games have been decided by a TD or less.

• The highest scoring game occurred in 2005 when PHS won, 42-31.

• The lowest scoring game occurred in 2002 when PHS won, 13-6.

• Coaching records include: PHS – Bill Gahn (3-0); Bill White (1-0); Lou Beneitone (10-4); Steve Moran (1-0); Cody Collett (6-1); Michael Gilpin (1-1). BMHS – Steve Moran (1-4); John Rodriguez (0-3); Mike McMahon (0-4); Chuck Apap (3-4); Jared Woodruff (0-1); David Moran (2-1); Chuck Moller (0-3); Bob Young (0-1).