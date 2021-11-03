Prescott Valley plans open house on Florentine Road project Nov. 17

The Florentine Road Pavement Rehab/Drainage Improvement Project is designed to provide pedestrian accommodations, utility improvements, and enhance stormwater collection infrastructure within Florentine Road between Navajo Drive and Grizzly Bear Drive. Construction will take place from January to November 2022.

The Town of Prescott Valley has hired Dava & Associates as the design engineer for the Florentine Road Improvement Project. Dava & Associates has developed solutions to improve and enhance the project corridor. The proposed design is being presented to the affected businesses and residents in a public open house meeting on Nov. 17. The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 pm at the Parkview Middle School Room 11 at 9030 Florentine Road. Both Dava & Associates and town staff will be in attendance to listen to comment and answer questions about the project.

Information provided by Town of Prescott Valley.