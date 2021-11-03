OFFERS
Pile burning set for Mingus Mountain next two days

In this undated photo, a firefighter is seen burning debris piles. Fire managers a the Prescott National Forest will be conducting pile burning on Mingus Mountain Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

In this undated photo, a firefighter is seen burning debris piles. Fire managers a the Prescott National Forest will be conducting pile burning on Mingus Mountain Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 3, 2021 7:12 p.m.

Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to take advantage of the moisture received last week and burn 90 acres of piles today, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5. Piles are located on Mingus Mountain, near the junction of Forest Service Road 413 and Forest Service Road 132 near Burnt Tank (T15N, R2E, Sec 15). Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light in the surrounding area with no road or trail closures. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high-severity, high-intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as much as possible, and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted on social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Twitter https://twitter.com/PrescottNF

For fire information please call (928) 925-1111; or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

