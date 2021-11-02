US gives final clearance to COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5.

The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 — doses just one-third of the amount given to teens and adults. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

The decision marks the first opportunity for Americans younger than 12 to get the powerful protection of any COVID-19 vaccine.

The American Academy of Pediatrics welcomed the decision as its members get ready to start the first injections into little arms, which the CDC said could begin “as soon as possible.” The 5- to 11-year-olds will receive two low doses, three weeks apart, of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech — the same schedule as everyone else, but using a smaller needle.

Locations in Yavapai County that plan to offer the Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine are Ponderosa Pediatrics and Yavapai Pediatrics in the Prescott/Prescott Valley area, YCCHS and Phoenix Children’s Clinic in the Verde Valley, and Gila Health in Bagdad. Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) in Cottonwood has a tentative schedule for Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11 on Nov. 9. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be made through www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs or www.vaccines.gov. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19 and/or Flu. Testing sites: https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

ADHS COVID-19 Hotline — 844-542-8201 (select Option 8) — helps in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays. Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters.

Information on Monoclonal Antibodies in English: ADHS — Everyone — Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) (azdhs.gov) and in Spanish: ADHS — Todos — Anticuerpos Monoclonales (azdhs.gov). For information on what other locations might be offering the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, or any of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines, visit Vaccines.gov.

NUMBERS

Yavapai County reports 200 COVID-19 cases and four deaths since Friday, Oct. 29. The county has tested 95,788 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 28,663 positive cases and 695 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 50 COVID patients, VVMC reports 22 patients, and the Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 14.8% positivity rate and 223 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 23.

Arizona, meanwhile, on Tuesday reported more than 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the seventh straight day as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths showed large increases over the past two weeks.

The Arizona Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported 2,350 additional cases on Tuesday while Johns Hopkins University data showed the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 1,659.3 on Oct. 17 to 3,001.1 on Sunday.

The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 20.7 to 50.8 during the same period.

The additional cases reported Tuesday increased the state’s pandemic total to 1,173,340.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths dropped to 21,149 as the count was reduced by six deaths. The DHS said that was “due to merging and a short delay in death record matching.”

The DHS did not immediately respond to an emailed request for clarification.

The state’s dashboard reported that 1,881 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds on Monday, the first time that number has topped 1,800 since Sept. 24.

In the U.S., there have been more than 8,300 coronavirus-related hospitalizations of kids ages 5 to 11, about one-third requiring intensive care, according to government data. The CDC has recorded at least 94 deaths in that age group, with additional reports under investigation.

And while the U.S. has seen a recent downturn in COVID-19 cases, experts are worried about another uptick with holiday travel and as winter sends more activity indoors where it’s easier for the coronavirus to spread.

Pfizer’s study of 2,268 youngsters found the kid-size vaccine is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 — based on 16 diagnoses among kids given dummy shots compared to just three who got the real vaccination.

The FDA examined more children, a total of 3,100 who were vaccinated, in concluding the shots are safe. The younger children experienced similar or fewer reactions — such as sore arms, fever or achiness — than teens or young adults get after larger doses.

That study wasn’t large enough to detect any extremely rare side effects, such as the heart inflammation that occasionally occurs after the second full-strength dose, mostly in young men and teen boys. Regulators ultimately decided the benefits from vaccination outweigh the potential that younger kids getting a smaller dose also might experience that rare risk.

Some of CDC’s advisers said for some parents, deciding to get their children vaccinated may hinge on that small but scary risk.

“The risk of some sort of bad heart involvement is much higher if you get COVID than if you get this vaccine,” Dr. Matthew Oster, a pediatric cardiologist at Emory University, told the panel. “COVID is much riskier to the heart.”

Last week, FDA’s advisers struggled with whether every young child needed a vaccine. Youngsters hospitalized with COVID-19 are more likely to have high-risk conditions such as obesity or diabetes. But otherwise healthy children can get seriously ill, too, and the CDC’s advisers ultimately recommended the shots for all of them — even children who’ve already recovered from a bout of COVID-19.

CDC officials calculated that for every 500,000 youngsters vaccinated, between 18,000 and 58,000 COVID-19 cases — and between 80 and 226 hospitalizations — in that age group would be prevented, depending on the pandemic’s trajectory.

And CDC officials noted that COVID-19 has caused more deaths in this age group than some other diseases, such as chickenpox, did before children were routinely vaccinated against them.

What about younger children? Pfizer is testing shots for babies and preschoolers and expects data around the end of the year. The similarly made Moderna vaccine also is being studied with young children. But the FDA still hasn’t cleared its use in teens, and the company is delaying its application for younger children pending that review.

A few countries have begun using other COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12, including China, which just began vaccinations for 3-year-olds. But many that use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are watching the U.S. decision, and European regulators just began considering the companies’ kid-size doses.