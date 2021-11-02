Prescott Public Library offers free ‘Culture Pass’ to museums, zoos, cultural attractions

Anyone with a desire to visit Arizona gems like the Desert Botanical Garden, the Museum of Northern Arizona, or the Sedona Heritage Museum can now tap the Prescott Public Library for free tickets.

In a recent addition to its Library of Things, the library is now offering the Act One Culture Pass, a program that provides free passes to a number of cultural attractions in Arizona.

Ruthie Hewitt, the lead librarian for Adult Services at the Prescott Public Library, said the passes are meant to raise awareness about various cultural opportunities in Arizona, and to offer free admission.

The program is sponsored by the nonprofit organization Act One, which aims to provide meaningful arts experiences that enhance academic and creative potential of children and families in Arizona.

Hewitt said the passes are open to anyone with a library card at the Prescott Public Library. Since the program launched several weeks ago, she said several people have applied for and received new library cards in order to take advantage of the Culture Pass program.

The passes provide free admission for two people at participating organizations.

Among the attractions that participate are: Arcosanti in Yavapai County; the Cave Creek Museum in Cave Creek; the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix; the Heard Museum in Phoenix; the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff; the Pueblo Grande Museum in Phoenix; the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson; the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art in Scottsdale; the Sedona Heritage Museum in Sedona; and the University of Arizona Museum of Art.

The Culture Passes are available by visiting the library at 215 E. Goodwin St., in downtown Prescott and visiting the kiosk that contains the passes. Library patrons can choose from the passes available and then go to the check-out desk to get a receipt for the passes.

A family can check out one pass for up to three different places every 30 days. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be placed on hold.

The various locations offer different quantities of the passes, with some offering as many as 10 passes at a time. The passes are good for seven days, and can be used once during that weeklong period.

Hewitt noted that the Culture Passes are new additions to the library’s existing Library of Things, which already offers WIFI hotspots, hiking kits, Chromebook computers, and iPad minis for check-out. More information on the Library of Things is available at the Ask at Librarian desk at ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov, or by calling 928-777-1526.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.