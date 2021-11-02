OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Public Library offers free ‘Culture Pass’ to museums, zoos, cultural attractions

Prescott Public Library’s Lead Librarian of Adult Services Ruthie Hewitt stands by the kiosk for the Culture Pass program, a recent addition to the library’s Library of Things. The program, which is sponsored by the non-profit organization Act One, provides free admission for two to about 10 different museums, zoos, and cultural attractions in Arizona. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Prescott Public Library’s Lead Librarian of Adult Services Ruthie Hewitt stands by the kiosk for the Culture Pass program, a recent addition to the library’s Library of Things. The program, which is sponsored by the non-profit organization Act One, provides free admission for two to about 10 different museums, zoos, and cultural attractions in Arizona. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 2, 2021 9:37 p.m.

Anyone with a desire to visit Arizona gems like the Desert Botanical Garden, the Museum of Northern Arizona, or the Sedona Heritage Museum can now tap the Prescott Public Library for free tickets.

In a recent addition to its Library of Things, the library is now offering the Act One Culture Pass, a program that provides free passes to a number of cultural attractions in Arizona.

Ruthie Hewitt, the lead librarian for Adult Services at the Prescott Public Library, said the passes are meant to raise awareness about various cultural opportunities in Arizona, and to offer free admission.

The program is sponsored by the nonprofit organization Act One, which aims to provide meaningful arts experiences that enhance academic and creative potential of children and families in Arizona.

Hewitt said the passes are open to anyone with a library card at the Prescott Public Library. Since the program launched several weeks ago, she said several people have applied for and received new library cards in order to take advantage of the Culture Pass program.

The passes provide free admission for two people at participating organizations.

Among the attractions that participate are: Arcosanti in Yavapai County; the Cave Creek Museum in Cave Creek; the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix; the Heard Museum in Phoenix; the Museum of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff; the Pueblo Grande Museum in Phoenix; the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson; the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art in Scottsdale; the Sedona Heritage Museum in Sedona; and the University of Arizona Museum of Art.

The Culture Passes are available by visiting the library at 215 E. Goodwin St., in downtown Prescott and visiting the kiosk that contains the passes. Library patrons can choose from the passes available and then go to the check-out desk to get a receipt for the passes.

A family can check out one pass for up to three different places every 30 days. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be placed on hold.

The various locations offer different quantities of the passes, with some offering as many as 10 passes at a time. The passes are good for seven days, and can be used once during that weeklong period.

Hewitt noted that the Culture Passes are new additions to the library’s existing Library of Things, which already offers WIFI hotspots, hiking kits, Chromebook computers, and iPad minis for check-out. More information on the Library of Things is available at the Ask at Librarian desk at ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov, or by calling 928-777-1526.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries