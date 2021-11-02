Obituary Notice: Glenn Christopher Foster
Originally Published: November 2, 2021 9:52 p.m.
Glenn Christopher Foster, age 58, was born November 12, 1962 and passed away on October 25, 2021 in San Francisco, California.
Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of Chimes in Hayward, California.
