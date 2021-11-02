Obituary: Jay Anthony Bechard

Jay Anthony Bechard was born near Detroit, Michigan, November 12, 1951 and passed away September 6, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Jay was a loving and generous man that touched many people during his lifetime. Jay was the Prayer Chain Administrator for 22 years for Living Faith Church. Jay also had a puppet ministry for children for several years at his church. Jay and Claudette, his wife of 24 years, did all their ministries together. They served as Chaplains for Living Faith Church of Prescott Valley, visiting with those in the hospitals and helping those that were home bound. Jay and Claudette would also go into local assisted living centers and sing songs and entertain the residents. Jay and his wife also served on the Van Ministry, driving all around Yavapai county, picking people up for services at Living Faith and bringing them home. Opening up their home to church members in need and helping with meals and groceries was another way Jay’s generous heart showed through.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jeanne Bechard; brother, John Bechard; stepsons, Ronald David Workman and Michael Brian Workman. Jay is survived by his loving wife, Claudette Bechard.

A Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at Living Faith Church, 7025 N. Coyote Springs Road, Prescott Valley, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay’s honor may be given to Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley.

Information was provided by the family.