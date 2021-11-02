Highway 89A daytime lane restrictions expected in Prescott Valley near Old Fain Road Nov. 3 and 4

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 89A in Prescott Valley near Old Fain Road while pavement preservation work is underway. Plan for delays and allow extra travel time.

The following restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, and Thursday, Nov. 4:

SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel near Old Fain Road (between mileposts 330 and 332).

Flaggers and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone.ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repair is underway

