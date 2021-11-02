OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 03
Highway 89A daytime lane restrictions expected in Prescott Valley near Old Fain Road Nov. 3 and 4

Originally Published: November 2, 2021 7:18 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on north- and southbound State Route 89A in Prescott Valley near Old Fain Road while pavement preservation work is underway. Plan for delays and allow extra travel time.

The following restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, and Thursday, Nov. 4:

SR 89A will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel near Old Fain Road (between mileposts 330 and 332).

Flaggers and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone.ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repair is underway

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the “Mile Markers” icon on the map at www.az511,com. Follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.

