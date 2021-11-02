Adoption Spotlight: Frankie

Clever and mild-mannered, Frankie is a social boy who likes going to school and spending time with friends. When it’s hot outside, you can often find him relaxing in the swimming pool listening to music. Described by others as being humorous and honest, he plans to study business in college. He’s also a huge fan of basketball and Mexican food – especially ceviche. Get to know Frankie and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.

