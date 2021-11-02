Adoption Spotlight: Evan

Evan is an adventurous and curious boy who does not shy away from learning new things! He enjoys playing sports – especially basketball – and has a growing interest in drama and theater. When it’s hot outside, Evan likes to play card games like War or board games like Monopoly. He also loves trying foods from different cultures – his favorites are sushi, barbecue and Mexican foods. Get to know Evan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.