Mon, Nov. 01
Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward for info leading to arrest of hit-and-run suspect

Logan Troy Malinowski. (Courtesy)

Logan Troy Malinowski. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 1, 2021 8:31 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run suspect who was involved in three separate collisions, according to a news release.

In the late evening hours of Oct. 28, YCSO deputies were called to the 4900 block of East Diamond Drive in Prescott on a report of a white sedan striking a mailbox and the occupants of the car fighting in the street.

photo

Malinowski's "Z" tattoo on his left hand. (Courtesy)

As the deputies approached the area, they observed a white sedan leaving at a high rate of speed. One of the deputies followed the vehicle onto Highway 69 and attempted to stop it. Instead of stopping for the lights and siren, the vehicle turned onto Ramada Drive and accelerated.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle, but soon found it again on a property in the 5100 block of East Ramada Drive where it had collided with a parked vehicle. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies were unable to locate him.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had also collided with a travel trailer that was also damaged near the location the suspect vehicle was found. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Prescott resident Logan Troy Malinowski.

Malinowski is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos to include a “Z” on his left hand and an “A” on his right hand.

Malinowski is now facing charges of unlawful flight from law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, four counts of criminal damage and three counts failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

photo

Malinowski's tattoo on his right hand. (Courtesy)

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $300 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls are always anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

