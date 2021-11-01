Pet of the Week: Hazel (Catty Shack)

Hazel, the tortoiseshell, is full of energy and will play non-stop. She has a little bit of a mischievous nature, which is very cute! She is the most curious of her litter and would be perfect with children. Hazel can be seen at the Catty Shack, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information and photo provided by the Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott, 928-778-6951.