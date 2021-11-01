Pet of the Week: Eeny (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Originally Published: November 1, 2021 7:32 p.m.
Meet Eeny, an approximately 8-week-old Domestic Short Hair kitten.
Eeny and her siblings were brought to the shelter when they were about 4 weeks old. Their mom had stopped caring for them.
These kittens have come a long way in confidence. They are playful and loving and are ready to take on the world.
If you would like to meet Eeny, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 29, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 29, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 6, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: