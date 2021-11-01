Pet of the Week: Eeny (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Eeny, an approximately 8-week-old Domestic Short Hair kitten.

Eeny and her siblings were brought to the shelter when they were about 4 weeks old. Their mom had stopped caring for them.

These kittens have come a long way in confidence. They are playful and loving and are ready to take on the world.

If you would like to meet Eeny, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.