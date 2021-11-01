Pet of the Week: Bentley and Paisley (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Meet two wonderful cats looking for their forever home — Bentley and Paisley. Bentley is a 1- to 2-year-old orange-and-white male tabby. He was found abandoned with his litter mate, Paisley, a cute little female Color-Point-Siamese mix also about 1 to 2 years old. Bentley is a very sweet and lovable cat with lots of playful energy! He especially loves wand toys. He will delight you with his antics! Paisley is a petite cat with a sweet, friendly nature. She loves attention and being petted. Bentley and Paisley will need to be adopted together as they are a bonded pair. They love playing and sleeping together and will fill your home with joy!

To meet them, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.