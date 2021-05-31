OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, May 31
Photo Gallery: Prescott Memorial Day remembrance ceremony 053121

Yavapai County held its annual Memorial Day event on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Citizens Cemetery. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Yavapai County held its annual Memorial Day event on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Citizens Cemetery. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Originally Published: May 31, 2021 11:34 a.m.

Photo Gallery

Prescott Memorial Day remembrance ceremony 053121

A collection of photos from Yavapai County’s annual Memorial Day event held on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Citizens Cemetery, 815 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott. (Photos by Richard Haddad/Courier)

