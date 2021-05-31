Adoption Spotlight: Aiden
Originally Published: May 31, 2021 5:37 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Aiden is a happy boy who enjoys soccer, swimming, LEGOS and videogames. He excels in school and loves stuffed animals – his favorite is named Slush. When Aiden is not spending tie outside, he loves playing video games on his tablet. Get to know Aiden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
