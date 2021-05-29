Obituary: William Elbert Bochat

William Elbert Bochat, age 77, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home in Mesquite, Nevada, with his wife at his side. He was born Feb. 9, 1944, in Prescott, Arizona, to Albert Edwin and Virginia Agnes Pearsall Bochat. He married Barbara Jean Keister in Prescott, Arizona. They had two children and were later divorced.

Bill grew up in Prescott where he graduated from high school in 1962. He immediately entered the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed a long career in the Navy and enjoyed living in several areas of the U.S., including Florida, California and Hawaii, before retiring in 1990. He earned his Associate in Science Degree in 1989 from the University of the State of New York. He later worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Upon his retirement, he relocated to Idaho where he met Linda. They were married in June 2007 in Mesquite. He opened his heart and his home to her parents and her two sons.

Bill had a great love for model trains, first the smaller HO Scale, and later the larger G Scale. He enjoyed sharing his passion for trains as he made “layups” in his home and in his grandchildren’s homes. Bill loved wide open spaces and the desert. Missing the sun, he and Linda sold their home in Idaho and RV’d across the states, finally settling in Mesquite, Nevada.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Tammara (Patrick) Dora and William (Lena) Bochat; step children, Patrick (Lori) Allen and Michael (Christy) Allen; and 25 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, a sister and a brother-in-law.

A viewing for family members only will be held on June 2, 2021, at Virgin Valley Mortuary in Mesquite, Nevada.