Obituary: William “Earl” Cummings Jr.

William “Earl” Cummings Jr., 83, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021, surrounded by family including La Donna, his wife of 62 years. Earl was born in York, Nebraska, on Jan. 19, 1938, the first child of Reverend William Earl Sr. and Dorothy Rowbal Cummings.

During his early years, the family moved to California and eventually to South Dakota where they were joined by his younger brother, Richard (Carol) of Longmont, Colorado. Growing up as a pastor’s son helped lead to a life-long love of gospel music. Summers spent on the family farm in Nebraska were a cherished memory. The family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1952. Earl graduated from Camelback High School in Phoenix in 1956 where he was a state champion hurdler in track and field.

Earl met the love of his life, La Donna Salyer, at Evangel College in Missouri. They were married on April 25, 1959, in Morenci, Arizona. They had four children, Scott (Cheryl), Dee Tindall (Craig), Lori, and Carrie Pascu (Charlie). In addition, Earl (“Poppy”) had seven grandchildren, Brynn, Connor, Josh, Riley, Tanner, Brandon and Ava.

Among his many accomplishments in life, the roles of husband, dad and Poppy were the ones in which he most cherished and excelled. He was very good at understanding the different needs and interests of all family members, providing the right encouragement and guidance at the right time. Many extended family members and friends also benefited from his kindness and wise counsel.

Earl worked for 37 years in the aviation industry at Garrett AiResearch and Allied Signal (now Honeywell). He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Arizona State University during the early stages of his career, attending night school while raising his young family. He worked in various roles, starting as a lab technician and eventually serving leadership roles in the propulsion engine product line. He was very proud of his association with the TFE731 engine, which was a flagship product line for many years. He was part of the company’s contingent in attendance when a display model of this engine was inducted into the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. The last four years of his career were spent representing the company in Paris, France, an adventure that he and La Donna truly enjoyed. He was very passionate about the aviation industry, making many long-standing friendships with colleagues as well as customers. Upon hearing of his passing, a friend and colleague wrote that Earl was “a man for all seasons.”

Shortly after retiring in 1997, Earl and La Donna moved to Prescott, which was the place he loved being the most, enjoying the climate, golf and smaller town pace. There were many family events held in Prescott as the grandchildren were growing up, creating countless, wonderful memories. There was also time for many trips, including cruises, Puerto Vallarta, and visits to family in Tennessee and Nebraska.

Earl is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents and is now enjoying a wonderful reunion with them and many other special people from his life.

Upon the death of an uncle in 2002, Earl wrote a letter to his widowed aunt touching on the legacy that generation had left him. His conclusion was that the most important parts of that legacy were devotion to God, love of family, active participation in life, and hard work. This is also the legacy that Earl, Dad, Poppy has left us, and we couldn’t be more thankful and proud.

Celebration of Life will be held at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery (401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale) on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be served immediately after the service followed by the graveside service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Earl’s memory to the Sherman Home – Hospice of the Valley, 5801 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix.