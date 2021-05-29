Obituary: Robin Kendall

Robin Kendall died May 2, 2021, at the Margaret T Morris Center in Prescott, Arizona. Born Jan. 28, 1936, in Perth, Western Australia, her parents, Bonnie Sanderson Giles and Robert Owen Giles, were both journalists.

Robin was the eldest of five children, followed by Caroline, John Owen “Jack,” David and Christina. She studied Science, Mathematics and Dentistry at the University of Western Australia. In November 1956, she married Bruce R.F. Kendall, who was completing his doctorate in Physics.

In late 1958, the young couple boarded a ship in Fremantle, sailing to Vancouver. They traveled across Canada by train, arriving in Ottawa in mid-winter. Robin gave birth to Alison in 1959 and Jennifer in 1960.

Later, Bruce was offered a position at Nuclide, in State College, Pennsylvania, and then joined the Penn State University Physics Department faculty. A third daughter, Julia, was born in 1964. Robin later worked at Penn State in the Agronomy and Chemical Engineering departments.

In 2003, Robin moved to Prescott, Arizona, with her partner, Richard “Dick” Fox. They joined the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Dick died March 1, 2021, in Prescott. Robin is survived by daughters, Alison Kendall of Santa Monica, California, and Jennifer Kolln of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and four grandchildren, Nicolas, Jessica, Jeannine and Ella.

A Zoom memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time; 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Please contact alison@kendallplanning.com for the Zoom link and details.

The family encourages memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. Information was provided by the family.