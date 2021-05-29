Obituary: Richard J. Ponczko

Richard J. Ponczko, 83, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born on Jan. 8, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois.

He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Ginger); loving daughters, Holly Nottingham, Laura Schumacker and Lisa Speranske. Father of the late James Ponczko. Grandfather to six loving grandchildren. Entrusted into the care of Affordable Burial and Cremation. Information was provided by the family.