Obituary Notice: Lauraine E. Brown
Originally Published: May 29, 2021 7:31 p.m.
Lauraine E. Brown, age 68, of Black Canyon City, Arizona, passed away on May 23, 2021, in Black Canyon City.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
